OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Meet with Artsakh Authorities

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— On March 28, the Co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE chairman in office, met with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan, Artsakh Prime Minister Karen Mirzoyan, and Artsakh President spokesperson David Babayan.

After congratulating the recently appointed co-chairs from France and the U.S.—Stephane Visconti and Richard Hoaglan—Sahakyan highlighted the importance of implementing mechanisms for detecting ceasefires. Sahakyan added that revealing ceasefire violations is an essential component in the peace process.

The recent developments in the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict were also discussed. The Artsakh President noted that the actions of Azerbaijan lack complicity with the ceasefire and that the country continuously pursues an anti-Armenian policy.

President also Sahakyan reaffirmed Artsakh’s commitment to a peaceful settlement of the conflict through the work of the OSCE.

Following the meeting, French Co-chair Stephane Visconte stated that France has expressed interest in potentially arranging a meeting between the two parties in France, reported News.am. During a briefing following the meeting with Sahakyan, Visconte added that a meeting would take place once the necessary conditions were created.

Visconte discussed that abiding by the ceasefire regiment is a priority for now and although he declined to provide details, he reaffirmed that work is being done in this regard. He also explained that the current dialogue between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan is very tense.

Russian Co-chair Igor Popov noted that the meeting was necessary, especially after the meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group with Azerbaijani President on March 11. According to Popov, the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits were among some of the topics discussed with their meeting with the Artsakh President.

When asked whether Stepanakert would join the negotiating process, the Russian Co-chair replied that this matter was not discussed during the meeting.