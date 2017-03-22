Former U.S. Ambassador John Evans to Headline Connecticut Armenian Genocide Commemoration

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut recently announced its program in recognition of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The commemoration will take place in the magnificent Hall of the House at the Connecticut State Capitol at 11 a.m. on April 22. and will feature John M. Evans, the former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, as the keynote speaker.

Evans, a career Foreign Service Officer who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia from 2004 to 2006, stirred controversy in February 2005 by publicly dissenting from the policy of the Bush Administration on the then 90-year-old issue of the Armenian Genocide. A native of Williamsburg, Virginia, educated at Yale and Columbia, Evans served in Tehran, Prague, Moscow, Brussels (NATO), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, St. Petersburg and Washington, reaching the rank of Minister-Counselor. He is the author of Truth Held Hostage: America and the Armenian Genocide: What Then? What Now? (Gomidas Institute) and Therefore, God Must Be Armenian! Sixteen Talks Given on Armenian Issues (2007-2012) ( Gomidas Institute).

Now retired from the State Department, he lives with his wife, the former Donna Chamberlain, in Washington, D.C. He is a frequently sought after speaker.

“Ambassador Evans has a distinguished career in the Foreign Service and has demonstrated outstanding integrity and courage. We are privileged to have him serve as our keynote speaker,” Jack Krikorian, Chairman of the Connecticut Committee said.

The April 22 event at the Capitol is free and open to the public. State Representative Edwin Vargas Jr., who is hosting the event, has invited a number of Connecticut’s civic, political and religious leaders to attend. A large turnout is expected.

Additionally, on April 21, the Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee is hosting a fundraiser reception to support its ongoing activities such as developing a Genocide curriculum for public schools and universities as well as for establishing a permanent Genocide monument. The event will take place at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain from 5-7 p.m., the evening before the program at the Capitol. Ambassador Evans will also be present at the event on April 21 and will be available to sign copies of his books, which will be available for purchase.

While no reservations are required for the April 22 Commemoration at the Capitol, reservations are required for the April 21 night fundraiser reception. For further information about the April 21 event or to purchase tickets at $25 per person, please contact the Committee’s treasurer Melanie Brown: mel.brown25@sbcglobal.net