President of Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria Takes Part in National Prayer Breakfast in D.C.

WASHINGTON— Reverend Haroutune George Selimian, President of the Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria, and a member of the Central Committee of Syrian-Armenian Emergency Relief and Reconstruction Organization, took an active part in the 65th annual National Prayer Breakfast, held in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 2.

At the invitation of the bipartisan Congressional Committee of the National Prayer Breakfast, Rev. Selimian was hosted at this national gathering by Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The program, attended by over 3,500 guests from over 100 countries, featured remarks by President Trump and a keynote address by U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry C. Black, a Seventh-day Adventist pastor and retired U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains.

Rev. Selimian was joined by Levon Filian, a national leader on humanitarian, ecumenical, and educational issues, who has served as former Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) national Executive Director. He is currently the West Coast AMAA Executive Director. The AMAA serves Armenians in 24 countries including Armenia, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and Egypt.

Both Rev. Selimian and Mr. Filian took part in a series of related Prayer Breakfast seminars, including those dealing with humanitarian and religious freedom issues in the Near East. They also visited the ANCA for a working meeting regarding the ANCA’s advocacy in support of Syrian Armenians.