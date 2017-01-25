Body of Armenian Serviceman Discovered; Believed to Be Case of Hazing-Related Suicide

YEREVAN (A.W.)—The body of Armenian serviceman Private Shavarsh Galstyan was discovered at an unspecified military position on Jan. 25, according to a statement released by the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia. According to the statement, Galstyan’s body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

The Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case regarding the incident. It is believed that Galstyan’s death is a result of hazing-related suicide and an investigation is currently underway.