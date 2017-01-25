Mihran Poghosyan Cleared in Panama Leaks Probe

YEREVAN—The Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia said on Jan. 24 that it will not press criminal charges against Major General of Justice Mihran Poghosyan, Armenia’s former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer, Mihran Poghosyan, who resigned last year after being accused of having secret offshore accounts exposed by the Panama Papers. The SIS had launched a criminal investigation shortly after Poghosyan’s resignation.

An investigative report by Armenia-based Hetq.am, which was published last April had cited that Poghosyan controlled three companies registered in Panama and that he had the right to manage Swiss bank accounts of two of those firms.

SIS spokeswoman, Marina Ohanjanian, told Armenia’s Armenpress news agency on Jan. 24 that the law-enforcement body has found no evidence of Poghosyan’s involvement in illegal entrepreneurial activity and that the service has discontinue the criminal proceedings.

According to RFE/RL’s Armenian service, Poghosyan has repeatedly denied owning businesses or using his position to enrich himself and his family.