Russian, Armenian Prime Ministers Meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, Russia (A.W.)— Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is on a two-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The Armenian Government’s press office reported that the two met at the Gorki residence of the Russian Government on Jan. 24.

Karapetyan and Medvedev initially held private talks, which was then followed by an expanded meeting that featured official delegations.

In his greeting remarks, Medvedev welcomed Karapetyan on his first official visit to Russia as Armenia’s Prime Minister. He added that several documents were prepared, aimed at strengthening cooperation and building closer economic ties between the two countries.

“We will discuss an economic agenda. I want to emphasize that bilateral trade turnover has been stable despite the international situation and despite changes in energy prices. If we speak of our country’s imports and supply of products from Armenia, we stated a 70% growth last year which, to my mind, is the result of Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union and strengthened economic ties. But there are also a number of other issues—investment and humanitarian,” Medvedev said in his welcoming remarks.

During the meeting with the participation of official delegations, establishing an Armenian-Russian investment fund, in order to enable funding for the economic branches of priority to Armenia, was discussed

The meeting concluded with a number of documents aimed at strengthening cooperation between Armenia and Russia being signed.