Ken Nahigian to Head Trump-Pence Transition Team

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Vice President-elect Mike Pence named Armenian-American Ken Nahigian to serve as the Executive Director of the Trump-Pence Presidential Transition on Jan. 18.

Nahigian, who began working on Trump’s campaign in the summer of 2016, will step into the position this week, the transition team’s press release reported.

Rick Dearborn, who is being replaced by Nahigian, will start his new position as Trump’s deputy chief of staff after Trump is inaugurated Friday.

“The transition is in capable hands with Ken Nahigian, who has tirelessly supported it from day one and will carry it through the finish line,” said Dearborn.

In his position as head of President-Elect Support, Nahigian supervised all strategic planning for Trump, Pence, their families, and all cabinet/staff nominees.

“I’m honored that the president-elect, vice president-elect, and Rick Dearborn have entrusted me with this responsibility, and it is my honor to continue my service to this new administration,” said Nahigian.