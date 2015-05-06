Latest:

Lowell Genocide Observance Makes an Impact

LOWELL, Mass.—Mehmed Ali is one of the best friends the Greater Lowell Armenian community could have.

As the one-time director of the Mogan Cultural Center, he was responsible for allotting funds to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and was the driving force behind a month-long observance in 1990 that turned into a cultural and political bonanza.

Armenian-American Veterans from Sam Manoian Post of Lowell lead a procession along Merrimack Street. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

As a current instructor at UMass-Lowell, he ensures proper education and knowledge among his students, having previously worked as a diplomat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The fact he’s part Turkish pays no consequence. What matters most to this historian is keeping the record straight, regardless of any consequences that may deter him.

He was the one sporting a sign that read: “Fellow Turks. Don’t deny history.”

Two-year-old Hovig Baljian waves his tricolor while standing with his dad, Rev. Fr. Stephan Baljian, pastor, St. Gregory Armenian Church of Merrimack Valley. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

“I want to tell the naysayers that you cannot deny the fact that 1.5 million Armenians died under the Ottoman-Turkish watch,” he said, during a Lowell Genocide Centennial Observance on April 25, sponsored by the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Merrimack Valley.

“The critical role of any government is to protect its citizens, and the Turks did not do that. We need to establish dialogue and understand one another so some resolve can be made between the two countries.”

So passionate is Ali about Armenians, he’s authored a book on the life of photographer John Garo, who was a mentor to icon cameraman Yousef Karsh during his early life in Boston.

As to the sign he carried, it turned into a defiant exercise for the man.

“Armenians said I was brave to be here and thanked me for being part of their community,” said Ali. “I considered it an honor to be among people with such a proud history of accomplishment in this city.”

In a powerful statement issued on the House Floor, Lowell Congresswoman Niki Tsongas voiced her support for the Armenian Genocide Resolution and urged Turkey to acknowledge this dark moment in history.

“I join with the Armenian National Committee and Armenian communities throughout the country and world in mourning their losses and honoring the survivors and their descendants as we recognize this Centennial commemoration,” Tsongas said.

“As a member of the Armenian Congressional Caucus, I strongly support H.Res. 154,” she continued. “The systematic premeditated mass murder committed by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was genocide! Other countries have formally acknowledged dark and painful chapters in their past and it is time for Turkey to do the same. Those who were victimized deserve justice.”

Violet Dagdigian of Westford stands up for her survivor, Krikor Topalian, originally of Malatia and later of Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

Lowell Mayor Rodney Elliott issued a proclamation on behalf of the city and joined in laying a wreath by the Mother’s Hands Memorial, which was dedicated a year ago.

“Undaunted, you have preserved your patrimony,” he told the gathering of 125 at City Hall. “Your faith, courage, and strength have enabled you to survive and prosper. The United States is proud of your heritage and Lowell is a place you can call home. Your legacy is one of triumph as I join you with a sense of friendship, solidarity, and deep respect.”

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian served as master of ceremonies in what was a busy weekend for the activist with appearances in Boston and Times Square among, other places.

“Our families arrived from distant shores dispersed like seeds on every continent,” he said. “They worked tirelessly, building communities, churches, and schools. They created a new home—a new Armenia.”

Heartfelt sorrow gripped the former State Representative at the recent loss of his dad, Peter Sr., who joined him at many statewide commemorations. “This is the first year I have been without my father standing before me,” he said. “He’s the one who made my career possible and instilled me with the spirit to appreciate my wonderful heritage.”

Koutoujian’s grandparents Abraham and Zarouhi fled their home in Marash in 1918. In the United States, they sent a daughter and three sons to school. All three sons served with the United States Military.

“Like other survivors of their kind, they came here to a new land, raised their families, educated their children, and denied victory to their oppressors,” Koutoujian said.

Youth speakers at Lowell commemoration include Araz Dulgarian, left, representing the AYF, and Irena Manukian, representing the ACYOA. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

Representing the youth were Irena Manukian (ACYOA) and Araz Dulgarian (AYF).

The two girls embraced the opportunity to discuss their families’ stories and demonstrate their pride at being Armenians representing the future generation.

“Every day that we live embracing our heritage is proof that the Armenian race cannot be silenced by violence and hatred,” Manukian pointed out.

Dulgarian added, “It’s important to learn not only the history and politics of our country but other countries as well. We must be knowledgeable in order to effectively tell the truth and affect change.”

A downtown procession was led by the Sam Manoian Post, Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell. The youth of the community presided over the flag-raising ceremony. A reception followed at the Whistler House Museum of Art, where a multi-cultural genocide exhibit took place, coordinated by Sara Bogosian. Traditional Armenian music was placed by Harry Alexanian and Ara Jeknavorian.

 

Dozens gather in a procession along Merrimack Street in Lowell during the Centennial commemoration April 25. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

Mayor Rodney Elliott presents a proclamation to Dr. Ara Jeknavorian, co-chairman, Armenian National Committee of Merrimack Valley. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian offers some inspiring words as master of ceremonies. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

Eight-year-old Ani Eskanderian greets Mehmed Ali, a Turkish dissident, with their respective signs calling for recognition. (Photo: Tom Vartabedian)

  1. avatar Vahe // May 6, 2015 at 3:56 pm // Reply

    Congratulations to the fine Armenians of the Lowell area!

