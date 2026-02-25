Armenian Heritage Walk to be dedicated at Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA — The Armenian Heritage Walk will be officially dedicated on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, marking the culmination of eight years of planning and construction. The event will begin with a preview at 11 a.m., followed by a formal program at 11:30 a.m. at the museum’s north entrance.

The dedication will celebrate the completion of Phase One of the project, including the installation of a nearly 15,000-square-foot garden and walkway designed to host permanent public art. The revitalized statue of Young Meher will also be unveiled.

Organizers describe the Armenian Heritage Walk as a lasting cultural landmark created to commemorate America250, honor Armenian heritage and share the Armenian story with the broader public. The public is invited to attend this historic dedication.

For more information, please visit https://www.armenianheritagewalk.org/intercommunal.