Announcements

Armenian Heritage Walk to be dedicated at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Guest ContributorFebruary 25, 2026Last Updated: February 25, 2026
0 1 minute read

PHILADELPHIA — The Armenian Heritage Walk will be officially dedicated on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, marking the culmination of eight years of planning and construction. The event will begin with a preview at 11 a.m., followed by a formal program at 11:30 a.m. at the museum’s north entrance.

The dedication will celebrate the completion of Phase One of the project, including the installation of a nearly 15,000-square-foot garden and walkway designed to host permanent public art. The revitalized statue of Young Meher will also be unveiled.

Organizers describe the Armenian Heritage Walk as a lasting cultural landmark created to commemorate America250, honor Armenian heritage and share the Armenian story with the broader public. The public is invited to attend this historic dedication.

For more information, please visit https://www.armenianheritagewalk.org/intercommunal

Advertisement

Related Articles
Guest ContributorFebruary 25, 2026Last Updated: February 25, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Armenian Heritage Walk gala to celebrate landmark dedication

February 25, 2026

Intercommunal church service to mark Armenian Genocide commemoration in Philadelphia

February 25, 2026

Connecticut Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 25

February 23, 2026

Watertown’s Natalie Tenekedzhyan earns Tough Choices in History Book Award and Hartunian scholarship

February 20, 2026
Back to top button