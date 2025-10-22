Breaking the cycle of domestic violence

WATERTOWN, Mass. — This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Armenian Relief Society Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter and the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center are joining forces to host a free community event on Monday, October 27 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 75 Common Street, Watertown, Mass.

According to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, about 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported a related impact. In Boston alone, the 2024 Police Crime Statistics Report showed 903 incidents of domestic aggravated assault, a rise of 43 cases from the previous year. Yet too often, victims suffer in silence.

This event aims to break the silence by creating a safe space for education, dialogue and access to resources and support.

The evening will feature four distinguished speakers:

Wendy Murphy, adjunct professor of Sexual Violence and Law Reform at New England Law, where she also co-directs the Women’s and Children’s Advocacy Project (WCAP) under the Center for Law and Social Responsibility.

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, prosecutor, legislator, professor and law enforcement leader who has worked on leading issues in public safety and public health and previously on the board of REACH Beyond Domestic Violence.

Lauren Nackel, SHRM-CP, director of Operations & Human Resources at REACH Beyond Domestic Violence, a comprehensive domestic violence service agency serving 6,000 people a year through a combination of intervention and prevention services.

Rita Cleary, co-coordinator of the Watertown Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center who has been teaching and practicing Raja Yoga Meditation for over 30 years. She is the founder of The Visions of a Better World Foundation and The Learning Circle, a management consulting company.

The program will include guided discussions on understanding patterns of control and abuse, recognizing both covert and overt indicators of harm, exploring what keeps people in harmful relationships and identifying available resources and support systems. The evening will also feature a spiritual response to violence and guided meditation.

The event schedule:

6:00 p.m.: Light reception

6:30 p.m.: Program begins

Q&A session

Guided meditation

8:30 p.m.: Program concludes

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested by October 25.

For more information or to register, please visit the registration link here. For private attendance, email Seda.Aghamianz@gmail.com.

Parking is available in the surrounding neighborhood and at the 30 Marshall Street Parking Lot (enter “31 Marshall Street” in GPS).