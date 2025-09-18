Summer plans? Go Armenian!

When I think of summer, I don’t picture beaches or boardwalks. I picture singing Mer Hayrenik at sunrise while scratching at mosquito bites and dancing under the stars at Armenian camp.

Every year, my friends and I would scatter across different states for the same purpose: to gather at Armenian sleepaway camps. Mine was St. Vartan Camp, so apologies if I seem a little biased, but my days there were filled with laughter, prayer and tradition. Talking with my friends about camp life, the same feelings always came up: camp is fun, but it’s also life-changing. It stretches you and makes you grow in ways you don’t expect.

Stepping into leadership showed me that teamwork isn’t easy. It’s hard when all your best friends are also your co-workers and dozens of kids are depending on you as stand-in parents or older siblings. But those moments taught me patience, resilience and how to lead under pressure — lessons that matter just as much outside of camp: in school, work or life.

Advertisement

Of course, camp is not the only way Armenian youth spend their summers. Many take on internships, volunteer programs and service projects that bring them closer to our homeland while giving back to our people. From education and medicine to cultural preservation and public service, these programs are more than just resume builders: they are nation-building experiences.

As a pre-med student, I can’t help but see how powerful a program like the AYF Summer Internship in Armenia can be. The chance to shadow doctors, work alongside professionals and serve patients in Armenia isn’t just training for a career; it’s training for a lifetime of service rooted in identity. It’s the kind of opportunity that transforms students into leaders, giving them both professional skills and a deeper purpose: to heal, to build and to strengthen the bond between the diaspora and the homeland.

For those drawn to service, the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA) and local churches host trips to Armenia where participants volunteer while visiting centuries-old monasteries, walking the same paths our ancestors did. The AGBU offers internships across Armenia that connect students to fields ranging from business to public health, creating direct links between young professionals and the homeland. Camp Javakhk in Georgia provides a unique blend of leadership roles, cultural immersion and service all in one, empowering youth to strengthen Armenian communities beyond Armenia’s borders.

Ryan Yacoubian, who spent time there, shared how those experiences deepened his identity and pride. When I asked him how volunteering with the local Armenian community shaped his sense of identity, he said:

“I’ve always enjoyed volunteering because it gives me a deep sense of pride and purpose. Working with the Armenian community has strengthened my connection to my heritage and taught me the importance of giving back, supporting others and carrying forward the values of our culture.”

I also asked him what moment at Camp Javakhk made him the proudest to be Armenian:

“My whole life, I’ve been called by my first name, Ryan, but my middle name, Mamigon, has received very little acknowledgement. To Americans, it’s an unusual name they’ve probably never heard of, but to me, it holds something very special. It is the name of my great-grandfather, Der Mamigon Voskanian, who served at the Sourp Khach Yegeghetsi in Manhattan.

Every time one of the campers called out ‘U. Mamigon,’ it reminded me of who I am, where I come from and made me proud to be Armenian.”

When asked why he would recommend the camp to other youth, he reflected:

“There’s something truly special about Camp Javakhk that can only be felt in person. Living with Armenian families and youth who work so hard to preserve their identity in a country that wants them to conform showed me what it truly means to be Armenian. That’s why I dedicated my time and energy to the children there. I’d encourage anyone who wants to give back, inspire the next generation and connect with their heritage to join — because for me, it was life-changing.”

Hearing Ryan’s story, I couldn’t help but think back to my own camp mornings: different setting, different responsibilities, but the same heartbeat of service and connection.

Not every opportunity requires traveling far. Sometimes, it starts with a simple conversation in your own parish. That’s how I secured clinical shadowing hours back in high school. I know it can feel awkward or even embarrassing to ask for help, but often the people around you (even the medzmamas who somehow know everyone) are eager to help the next generation rise. One question might lead you to an internship, mentorship or volunteer experience you never expected.

And for those who want to stay in the U.S., advocacy opportunities like the ANCA Summer Academy or the Leo Sarkisian Internship are just as meaningful. I loved my own time at the Summer Academy:

I know my previous article on division stirred some conversation in my community and I understand that we have different groups, different interests, different passions — but that’s okay. What matters is that, despite our labels, our Armenian identity ties us together.

For a long time, I thought I had to choose between pursuing “serious” internships with big names or choosing opportunities tied to my Armenian identity. But now, I see the two don’t have to be separate.

Wherever this summer takes you — whether it’s camp, a service trip, an internship in Armenia or advocacy here, in the U.S. — choose something that strengthens both your future and your Armenian self. When you grow, the community grows with you.