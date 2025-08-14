Nonprofit News

AEF celebrates 75 years of education with milestone gala

Guest ContributorAugust 14, 2025Last Updated: August 14, 2025
0 1 minute read
A scene from the Armenian Educational Foundation’s 70th annual gala in 2020

The Armenian Educational Foundation will commemorate its 75th Anniversary this year, with its upcoming celebratory gala on September 7 at the prestigious Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This milestone event will bring together supporters and community leaders for a night honoring over seven decades of the foundation’s enduring impact in advancing educational opportunities for Armenian students worldwide.

The evening will feature a distinguished keynote address, the honoring of individuals who have greatly contributed to the education of young Armenian students, live entertainment and a showcase of AEF’s historical journey and future aspirations. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit AEF’s ongoing programs, including scholarship funds, school renovation projects, IT education and other STEM-related educational projects.

Diane Cabraloff, co-chair of the gala committee, remarked, “We are both humbled and excited about celebrating 75 amazing years of support by the AEF to help enable the education of literally thousands of young Armenians, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora.” 

Founded in 1950, the Armenian Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the educational needs of Armenian students around the world. AEF strives to foster personal growth, community engagement and global citizenship, with a steadfast commitment to promoting and preserving Armenian heritage, culture and values. 

Since its establishment, AEF has been instrumental in providing scholarships, refurbishing schools and supporting educational initiatives that have profoundly impacted Armenian communities globally. The forthcoming gala aims to celebrate these accomplishments and rally continued support for the foundation’s mission.

Related Articles

For more information about the 75th Anniversary Gala or to learn more about AEF’s initiatives, please visit the website.

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Guest ContributorAugust 14, 2025Last Updated: August 14, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

NAASR to mark 70th anniversary with gala

August 6, 2025

“Everyone has a skill to share”

August 5, 2025

Advancing Armenian healthcare education

August 4, 2025

Project Save secures transformational gifts in its 50th anniversary year

July 30, 2025
Back to top button