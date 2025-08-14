AEF celebrates 75 years of education with milestone gala

The Armenian Educational Foundation will commemorate its 75th Anniversary this year, with its upcoming celebratory gala on September 7 at the prestigious Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. This milestone event will bring together supporters and community leaders for a night honoring over seven decades of the foundation’s enduring impact in advancing educational opportunities for Armenian students worldwide.

The evening will feature a distinguished keynote address, the honoring of individuals who have greatly contributed to the education of young Armenian students, live entertainment and a showcase of AEF’s historical journey and future aspirations. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit AEF’s ongoing programs, including scholarship funds, school renovation projects, IT education and other STEM-related educational projects.

Diane Cabraloff, co-chair of the gala committee, remarked, “We are both humbled and excited about celebrating 75 amazing years of support by the AEF to help enable the education of literally thousands of young Armenians, both in Armenia and in the Diaspora.”

Founded in 1950, the Armenian Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the educational needs of Armenian students around the world. AEF strives to foster personal growth, community engagement and global citizenship, with a steadfast commitment to promoting and preserving Armenian heritage, culture and values.

Since its establishment, AEF has been instrumental in providing scholarships, refurbishing schools and supporting educational initiatives that have profoundly impacted Armenian communities globally. The forthcoming gala aims to celebrate these accomplishments and rally continued support for the foundation’s mission.

For more information about the 75th Anniversary Gala or to learn more about AEF’s initiatives, please visit the website.