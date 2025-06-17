ACAA Artsakh Fund launches microloan project to support displaced families

The ACAA Artsakh Fund, Eastern Region USA, has officially launched a promising new microloan initiative aimed at helping displaced families from Artsakh rebuild their lives and livelihoods in Armenia. With a strong foundation of research, community input and lessons learned from previous successful aid efforts, the new project is designed to empower families through sustainable and profitable small-scale farming.

The cornerstone of this initiative is a livestock microloan program, specifically focused on raising bulls. This project is more than just a charitable act. This is a calculated investment in the economic future of families who were forced to leave behind their homes and livelihoods.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following extensive research into market conditions and animal care practices, the Artsakh Fund determined that raising bulls represents a low-risk, high-return opportunity. Families selected to participate will each receive a loan to purchase four bulls, along with funds for veterinary care and feed. After an 8-month period, the animals are expected to be sold at a significant profit, doubling or even tripling the original investment.

This program is structured as a true microloan: families will sign a contract to repay the Fund with 5% interest, with repayment due once the bulls are sold. This marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time the Artsakh Fund sees a return on a project that can be reinvested to help even more families in the future.

To ensure success and minimize risk, several safeguards have been built into the project. The animals will be purchased from reputable companies offering health guarantees. Monthly veterinary check-ups will be mandatory, and site visits and interviews will be conducted to select recipients based on space and prior experience with animal care.

The Artsakh Fund is no stranger to community aid. During the blockade, the Fund quietly but effectively supported thousands through projects such as pork and beef supply efforts, beekeeping and emergency food aid. When families lost access to sugar, honey from the Fund’s beekeeping initiative became their only sweetener. After the recent exodus, the Fund provided firewood, medication and rental assistance to those most in need.

This new initiative builds on that legacy of impact. While past efforts were often urgent and short-term, the microloan project represents a strategic pivot toward long-term sustainability.

If fully funded and executed as planned, the microloan project is poised to become a model for future initiatives. The plan includes possible expansion into other profitable, space-efficient sectors like beekeeping. The goal is not just survival, but stability: giving families the tools, knowledge and capital to succeed independently.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The microloan project represents a turning point for the Artsakh Fund. It is a bold step toward economic empowerment and community-driven recovery. More than a lifeline, it is a launchpad, giving families a second chance—not just to live, but to thrive.

With continued support and thoughtful execution, this program holds the promise of becoming one of the Fund’s most successful and impactful ventures to date.

To donate to this project or learn more about the ACAA Endowment Fund ER USA and how you can help to create a lasting impact, please visit https://acaainc.org/artsakh/