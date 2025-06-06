Armenian Youth Foundation supports first-time Junior Seminar attendees

The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Central Executive would like to thank the Armenian Youth Foundation for once again sponsoring first-time Junior Seminar attendees.

The Junior Seminar is the largest gathering for Juniors in the Eastern Region, uniting more than 350 Juniors and Seniors for an educational weekend focused on significant moments in Armenian history, cultural traditions and current issues facing the Armenian people both in the diaspora and the homeland.

Lectures and activities centered around the theme of Միացեալ Պայքար (“United Struggle”), a call to action and a reminder that our struggle—grounded in the legacy of those who came before us—is far from over. Together, we will reignite our commitment to the future with boldness and determination.

The Armenian Youth Foundation awarded a grant totaling $5,000 to the AYF-YOARF, funding 28 first-time campers to Junior Seminar. The Foundation’s mission is to preserve Armenian heritage by proudly supporting a variety of youth programs. Since 1973, it has awarded more than $780,000 in grants to over 20 organizations and Armenian schools. Learn more about the Foundation’s impact on our community and how you can support it by visiting ArmenianYouthFoundation.org.

Below are reflections from first-time AYF Junior Seminar participants:

“I had a great time at Seminar because of all the lectures and meeting new people. There are a lot of sports, and I have fun in my cabin with my counselors.” —Raffi Chalian, New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter, younger group

“My first year at Seminar was a lot of fun. I had the best counselors, U. Garo and U. Shant. They were really nice. I had fun hanging out with some of my close friends from Camp Haiastan and my cousins. I learned a lot about Armenia and the blockade.” —Alec Nazarian, New York “Hyortik” Chapter, younger group

“For anyone who hasn’t gone to Junior Seminar and doesn’t know if they should go next year—let me tell you that I was excited to meet new people from different chapters, and it was a great learning experience. I highly recommend going to Seminar.” —Mark Amerazian, Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, middle group

“I liked going to Seminar because it was interesting learning about the blockade and what happened to the Armenian people in Artsakh. The experience of making new friends and learning about our culture made me feel proud to be Armenian.” —Lilit Andonian, Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter, younger group

“I had a really fun time and I will go back next year because I really enjoyed the lectures and learning more about my culture.” —Daron Tarbinian, Providence “Varantian” Chapter, younger group

“I loved Junior Seminar because I got to be with my friends and learn more about being Armenian.” —Hovan Karapetian, Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, younger group

“My time at Junior Seminar was super fun and exciting. I thought it would be a good experience to get to know the people from other chapters. I loved learning about my history through the lectures. My favorite one was Aram Hamparian’s lecture, which taught me how to use my hands and voice in public speaking. I can’t wait to go back next year and see all my friends again!” —Eojeni Kailian Parke, Washington D.C. “Sevan” Chapter, younger group

“I thought that my first year at Junior Seminar was great! I made a lot of new friends, and I thought the lectures were interesting. I liked the night activities and enjoyed being able to interact during the lectures. I can’t wait to go back next year!” —Alina Nazarian, New York “Hyortik” Chapter, middle group

“Seminar was great. We learned a lot about Armenian stuff, I met a lot of new people from different places, the dance was a blast, and my favorite was watching eesheg. I tried to get my friends to start one, but no one would, so I can’t wait till I can be in that game.” —Sarkis Chalian, New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter, younger group

“I really enjoyed the experience of being with my Armenian brothers and sisters while learning about songs, Artsakh and culture.” —Stepan Andonian, Philadelphia “Papken Suni” Chapter, younger group