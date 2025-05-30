Meghety Choir Members and Artists hosts 2025 talent competition

After months of detailed preparation, the day we had all been eagerly awaiting finally arrived! On Saturday, March 29, 2025, the Meghety Choir Members and Artists (MCMA) Exclusive Talent Competition was underway in Northridge, California.

Since its inception in 2017, the focus of MCMA has been to discover, encourage and promote young talents within the Armenian Diaspora. This mission has remained at the heart of founder, Nora Roumian Bairamian’s efforts. Bairamian, who currently serves as the pianist and conductor of Meghety Ladies Chamber Choir, leads the MCMA, previously known as the American Armenian Circle of Artists.

The afternoon of March 29th was an unforgettable one, showcasing young Armenian performers in a unique competition organized by MCMA. Nineteen carefully selected finalists tookthe stage to demonstrate their musical and artistic talents in front of a panel of four professional judges. These talented contestants were chosen from various educational institutions, including Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School, and Lark Musical Society.

The event began with emcee, Arick Gevorkian, who offered opening remarks and a brief description of MCMA. He then welcomed Nora Roumian Bairamian to the stage. As is tradition at all MCMA-hosted events, she was joined by the Meghety Chamber Choir Ladies for an a cappella rendition of the Meghety Anthem. The audience listened intently, eager to see their family member take the stage with their chosen art forms—be it singing, dancing, reciting or playing a musical instrument—each aiming to impress the judges and qualify for a monetary award.

Following all the performances—each of which MCMA onsidered a win in itself—the judges, Dr. Garineh Avakian, Petros Boyadzhyan, Shushana Hakobyan and Maral Varjabedian, rendered their decisions, and the following finalists were chosen as the winners in our two age categories. MCMA reiterates its gratitude to these four professionals, who generously donated their time and expertise to support the non-profit’s mission.

Winners in the 11-14 age category:

Emmanual Emil Kazaz, Jr. , 14 years old from Wilson Middle School who attends Lark Musical Society. 1 st Prize Winner. Awarded $2,000 for his performance of Dance of Sassoun by Alexandar Arutiunian on piano.

, Alex Garibekian , 13 years old from Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School. Tied as a 2 nd Prize Winner. Awarded $1,000 for his performance of Czardas by Vittorio Monti on piano.

David Goossens , 14 years old from Birmingham High School. Tied as a 2 nd Prize Winner. Awarded $1,000 for his performance of Waltz from Masquerade Suite by Aram Khatchaturian.

Lia Stepanian , 13 years old from Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School. 3 rd Prize Winner for her recitation of Shushi by Gurgen Stepanian.

Winners in the 15-18 age category were:

Alicia Keoshgerian , 16 years old from Mesrobian Armenian School. 1 st Prize Winner. Awarded $2,000 for her performance of Sirelis by Armen Mandakunian with kanon improvisation by Tsovinar Hovhannisyan.

Zareh Achekian , 16 years old from Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School. 2 nd Prize Winner. Awarded $1,000 for his performance of Ballade No. 4, Op. 52 by Frederic Chopin on piano.

Lim Kalemkarian , 17 years old from Mesrobian Armenian School who attends Lark Musical Society. 3 rd Prize Winner. Awarded $500 for her performance of Prelude No. 7, D Flat Major by Eduard Abramian on piano.

MCMA would like to take this opportunity to publicly congratulate the seven winners of this year’s Exclusive Talent Competition.

This one-of-a-kind event demonstrated the wealth of talent within our young Armenian generation and underscored the importance of encouragement and recognition in helping them thrive.

More than a series of live performances, this event offered a magical experience filled with breathtaking musical and artistic displays that elevated MCMA’s core mission of promoting Armenian artists.

Looking ahead, MCMA wishes to continue this competition every other year, with major hopes to discover and support new talent each and every time.

To view the performances of all our talented winners, visit our Facebook page. Be sure to follow us on social media to stay informed about future events and help our artistic circle grow.

By Rosine Krikor Seraydarian, a member of the MCMA Committee.