In Memory of Hagop “Jack” Kochian

It is with profound sadness that the family of Hagop “Jack” Kochian announces his passing on November 15, 2024, at the age of 79. Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, whose presence and warmth will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on September 5, 1945, in Aleppo, Syria, Jack was the beloved son of the late Very Reverend Ashod Kochian and the late Yeretzgin Eugenie Kochian. Throughout his life, he was known for his boundless love for his family, his sense of humor and his unwavering commitment to the Armenian homeland and its cause.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Koharig; his cherished children, Nora (Anthony) Tickner and Taline (Diran) Jermakian; and his precious grandchildren, Christopher, Raffi and Armenak. He also leaves behind four adoring sisters: Elizabeth (Levon) Daglian, Meline (George) Karapetian, Sylva (George) Bedigian and Rosette (Dennis) Sahagen, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members, all of whom held him dear.

Jack was a pillar of the community, a dedicated lifelong member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Alongside his beloved wife, Koharig, he poured his heart into their restaurant establishments, where for over 40 years, they served not just meals but love, laughter and warmth to all who walked through their doors.

A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove Street, Worcester, MA, on Friday, November 22, 2024. The viewing will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Jack’s legacy of kindness, generosity and dedication will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, the Hairenik Association and the editors and staff of the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly extend sincere condolences to the family of Hagop Kochian and to all their relatives and friends.