Annual Fall Bazaar to be held at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe

HAVERHILL, Mass.—The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe is excited to announce its Annual Fall Bazaar, taking place on Saturday, November 16, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church located at 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill, MA 01835. This cherished community event promises an afternoon filled with delicious Armenian food, unique products and fun for the whole family.

Food selections will include lamb shish, chicken, losh kebab and kheyma dinners; a cuisine table featuring ghapama, choreg, manti and other fine dishes, including vegetarian options; and a pastry table with a selection of fine Armenian delicacies.

There will be a Hayastan table featuring souvenir items, Anoush raw wildflower honey, sustainable, natural Nairian skincare from Armenia and Armenian cookbooks for sale.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $2 each with cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200. The drawing will be held at the bazaar, and winners need not be present. Additionally, gift basket tickets will be available at 10 for $5, and that drawing will also be held on November 16.

In addition to the delicious offerings, a portion of the proceeds — $1 from each dinner sold — will benefit the Armenian Clergy Fund, which supports clergy who serve border villages in Armenia.

“This bazaar is not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our culture and community,” said Janice Young, bazaar chairperson. “We invite everyone to come together for a day of great food and fellowship.”

For more information about the bazaar, visit www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call (978) 372-9227. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.