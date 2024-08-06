The busy Chicago “Ararat” Junior Chapter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Chicago AYF “Ararat” Juniors have had a very busy spring and summer. First was our annual Talent Show to raise money for a bus to Junior Seminar. Every week leading up to our talent show date on Saturday, May 18, the Juniors met at the Armenian All Saints Church and Community Center to practice our skits. Chapter members showed their talents in dancing, music, acting and a whole lot of comedy.

After dinner, the Talent Show began. Some of the skits included synchronized swimming, when some of our ungers performed a routine that looked like they were swimming underwater. Other skits included “Taline and Friends” (I was Taline), which was a way to interact with the younger, soon-to-be AYFers who joined in singing some of Taline’s popular songs, and “Substitute Teacher,” when we joked about saying Armenian names that are difficult to pronounce.

The weekend after the Talent Show was Junior Seminar! Nineteen Chicago Ararat Juniors attended, chaperoned by 12 Seniors. The Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter also accompanied us on the bus. We all met in the parking lot of Armenian All Saints Church in Glenview, Illinois to begin the journey. It was a nine-hour bus ride from Glenview to Ligonier, Pennsylvania, where Seminar took place. The bus ride was so fun — everyone was excited to get there.

Seminar was a great experience for everyone. The theme of this year’s Seminar was “Limitless Future.” All the lectures reminded us that there is still a bright future for Armenia and Artsakh, and we have to work to make it happen. Of course, there also was time to hang out with our fellow chapter members and make friends from other chapters. The funny thing about the end of Seminar was the bus ride home — this ride, everyone was sleeping!

Next up, we began our practice and preparation for Midwest Junior Olympics from July 12-14, hosted by the Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter. We met every Tuesday and Thursday for track practice. This year, the Chicago “Ararats” had a team of 14 Juniors. The weekend began with a picnic on Friday night. Saturday, the day of the games, was very hot. Spectators set up tents in the stands for some relief from the sun. It was an exciting day of competition!

The medals ceremony was held on the track after the events were over, but the final team results were announced at the celebratory dance at St. Mesrob Armenian Church Hall. The Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter was the champion; Racine “Armen Garo” came in second place, Chicago “Ararat” in third and Granite City “Antranig” in fourth.

The Midwest Junior Olympics is about friendly competition and good sportsmanship, Juniors connecting with people from other chapters, and of course, Armenians being Armenians.