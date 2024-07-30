We reap what we sow

Summer, among other things, is a season of harvest. It is a time when people reap what they have sown.

Apostle Paul takes an illustration from agricultural life when he writes, “We will reap what we sow.” In other words, we cannot expect from life anything different from what we put into it. If we do, we deceive ourselves. It is the law of nature, a law of God.

The farmer flings a handful of grain upon the upturned soil. The gardener dibbles a hole and drops a seed in it. Both the farmer and gardener commit the seed to the ground with the confidence that someday it will sprout, grow and bring forth fruit. They know that they will reap what they have sown. If the farmer has sown wheat, he does not expect corn.

Natural forces only help the seed grow; they do not change it. Rain falls upon it, dew moistens it, sun warms it and the chemical elements of the soil feed it. The farmer knows that nature brings out what is already in the seed and makes it productive.

Likewise, what we put into life are seeds — good or bad seeds. Out of the good ones, good will be produced, often multiplied by other factors in life and in our environment. Out of the evil seeds, evil will be born in multiplied forms.

This is the moral law. The question is: what are we making of our lives?

This moral law of reaping what we sow applies to all areas of human relationships. It applies to our relationships with one another, as well as our treatment of our own selves.

First, the law of reaping what we sow applies to our relationships with one another. Humans are social beings. They cannot live alone. They depend on their fellow humans and vice versa. What they do affects others. They cannot isolate themselves from human society. They cannot keep away from the good and evil that exist in human society. If they are good people, their goodness benefits others; if they are evil, then people suffer because of them.

If a person is intoxicated and drives, he or she endangers not only his or her life, but also those of others. Thousands of people lose their lives every year, are injured or disabled because of the actions of irresponsible individuals. Liquor consumed irresponsibly is a seed sown whose consequences are devastating not only to one’s life but also the lives of others.

People who sow to their own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but those who sow to the Spirit will reap from the Spirit eternal life.

If we sow hatred, we will reap hatred. If we sow good will, we will reap good will. If we are dishonest, we will think all people are dishonest, and we will always live in fear of being robbed and cheated.

Second, the law of reaping what we sow applies to our own bodies and souls. What we do affects others, but it affects ourselves more.

People who hate other people may bring harm to them, but they bring more harm to themselves. They become very unhappy people. Even if for only selfish reasons, for their own lives, for their own health and happiness, people should have the wisdom to sow seeds of good, seeds of virtue and seeds of love. There is nothing better than a clean conscience and a heart full of life.

An important question that rises in our minds is: how do we select the good seeds in order to reap good harvest? St. Paul states that the good seeds come from the Spirit of God. He gives them to those who are willing to receive them. Once they receive them, “at a proper time they will reap a harvest” (Gal. 5:9).