In Memory of Alice Setian

Alice Setian of Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on March 3, 2024. Alice was the beloved daughter of the late Krikor and Zartar Setian; devoted sister of the late Gabriel George Setian and the late Elizabeth Kachagian; and aunt of Sandra Breitborde and her husband Lawrence, Gregory Kachagian and his wife Donna and Lynda Kachagian. She was the grand-aunt of Nicholas Breitborde and his wife Nicole Miller and great-grand-aunt of Noah and Nathan Breitborde.

Her funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church.

Graveside prayers and burial will be at North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Ave., Providence, Rhode Island on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m.