In Memory of Dr. Liza Yessayan Dulgarian

Dr. Liza Yessayan Dulgarian of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Belmont, MA, passed away on February 23, 2024. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Dulgarian; devoted mother of Laurel Sarian and her husband Gregory, Gregory Dulgarian and his wife Rita, Jeffrey Dulgarian and his fiancé Kelly; and loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Christian and Grace Sarian, and Andrew and Mark Dulgarian. She was the sister of the late Garabed Yessayan and wife Salpi (Nalbandian) Yessayan, Rose (Yessayan) Bazarbashian and late husband Antoine Bazarbashian, and Nazareth Yessayan and wife Alice (Tenkerian) Yessayan; sister-in-law to the late Azad (Dulgarian) Tanielian and her late husband Harry Tanielian and Virginia (Dulgarian) Harrington and her late husband Peter Harrington; and aunt to Stephanie and Doreen Yessayan, Armen and Vicken Bazarbashian, Melissa and Alex Yessayan, MaryJayne and Gregory Tanielian, Lisa (Harrington) Clark and Eric Harrington.

Liza Yessayan Dulgarian was born January 20, 1935, to Leon and Hayganoush Yessayan, both survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She attended and graduated from the American University of Beirut, earning her B.S. in 1957 and her M.D. in 1961. Following medical school, she completed her initial residency at the Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Boston in 1964, followed by fellowships in neurology at the University of Toronto and Harvard Medical School in Boston. She became an instructor in neurology at the Harvard Medical School in 1969 and then later an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in 1972 where she remained on staff until the mid-1990s. She worked as a pediatric neurologist at Children’s Hospital in Boston starting in 1970, retiring from active medical practice in the early 2000s.

Liza met her future husband Harry Dulgarian in 1971. Soon after their marriage in 1972, the two set roots in Belmont, MA where they welcomed their three children: daughter Laurel, and twin sons Gregory and Jeffrey. She and Harry raised their family in Belmont where she lived until Harry’s passing in 2012, after which she relocated to Lincoln, MA. A woman of strong Christian faith, Liza was a long-time member of the First Armenian Church of Belmont, MA.

She and Harry regularly spent summer weekends at their second home in Moody, Maine, where they enjoyed time at the beach with their family. Over the years, antiquing became a shared hobby for the two, and Saturday mornings before the beach were often occupied by attending auctions, antique halls and yard sales, which they loved to call their “gallivanting,” while every other Saturday evening was spent at the Ogunquit Playhouse, as both had a love of the arts and especially musical theater.

Liza’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and watching it grow with the arrival of her grandchildren. She touched the lives of many through her passionate care of her thousands of patients over forty years of medical practice and her lending ear and positive attitude toward her family, friends, and community.

Memorial Services will be held at the First Armenian Church of Belmont, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11 a.m. following a private interment at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. (Memorial service will also be livestreamed through the First Armenian Church of Belmont’s Facebook page.

Visiting hours will be at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Armenian Church of Belmont, 380 Concord Ave, Belmont, MA 02478 and/or the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA Harry & Liza Dulgarian Endowment Fund), 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.