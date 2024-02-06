Sheriff Peter Koutoujian appointed Vice Chair of the Council of State Governments Justice Center Advisory Board

NEW YORK, N.Y.—The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center is pleased to welcome Cam Ward, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, as the organization’s new Advisory Board Chair and Middlesex County, MA, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian as Advisory Board Vice Chair. Director Ward, nationally recognized for his leadership on criminal justice reform, is set to lead the organization’s next phase.

“I am honored to work with this outstanding, bipartisan organization,” said Director Ward. “I believe our work is vital to the national effort to enhance public safety, promote best practices in the criminal justice system, and save taxpayer dollars through meaningful rehabilitation programs. I look forward to serving as chair of the CSG Justice Center Advisory Board.”

Additionally, Sheriff Koutoujian, with his distinguished track record in law enforcement and criminal justice policy, brings a wealth of experience to his new role as vice chair. “The CSG Justice Center has a vital mission and stands as the premier association of its kind in the country. Its efforts to improve public safety and justice across the United States are essential now more than ever,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “I have seen firsthand the high level of professionalism and expertise that the CSG Justice Center can bring to states and communities, and I am excited to work with Director Ward and the Advisory Board members to build upon these tremendous successes and further evidence-based programs across the nation.”

These leadership changes come at a vital time in the national conversation about what works to keep communities safe and ensure that the justice system is effective and fair. Megan Quattlebaum, director of the CSG Justice Center, praised the new appointments, stating, “Director Ward and Sheriff Koutoujian are incredible leaders who have shown what is possible when policymakers bring urgency and optimism to the table. The innovations they have made in their own states have become national models. We are very fortunate to have Director Ward and Sheriff Koutoujian as part of our team as we continue to support effective, evidence-based policies and practices. Both of these positions reflect the organization’s commitment to leadership that is bipartisan and well-versed in policy development, system oversight and the advancement of justice reforms.”

The CSG Justice Center also welcomes Marsha Curry-Nixon to the executive committee. Founder and director of AMiracle4Sure, Inc., her work with individuals who are reentering their communities after incarceration, her roles on various boards and her academic achievements in public service leadership make her an invaluable addition to the team.

In addition to these leadership changes, the CSG Justice Center is proud to introduce four new esteemed members to the Advisory Board:

• Nicholas Deml, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections, whose leadership and track record of innovation will inform our corrections and reentry initiatives.

• Christelle Perez, division chief for Violence Prevention and Crime Victims Services at the Office of the Illinois Attorney General, brings an invaluable perspective on victim services and violence prevention.

• Sheryl Victorian, chief of the Waco Police Department in Texas, whose experience in law enforcement will enhance our public safety strategies.

• Nan Waller, judge at the Multnomah County Circuit Court in Oregon, offers her judicial expertise, as well as her experience with courts as leaders of justice reform initiatives.

The diverse perspectives that these new members bring to the table will enrich the Advisory Board’s deliberations and ensure the CSG Justice Center continues to be positioned to advance consensus around successful approaches to safety and justice. The Advisory Board will be convening in the Spring of 2024, in Washington D.C. for its first committee meeting.

The full list of the CSG Justice Center Advisory Board members is available here.

The Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center is a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that combines the power of a membership association, serving state officials in all three branches of government, with policy and research expertise to develop strategies that increase public safety and strengthen communities.