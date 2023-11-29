ARF of Eastern USA Central Committee meets with Catholicos Aram I

NEW YORK—The Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) of Eastern USA met with His Holiness Catholicos Aram I on Tuesday, November 21 before his departure from New York.

During the meeting, the ARF CC members and the Catholicos discussed the genocide in Artsakh and its aftermath, including the internal political situation in Armenia and lack of governmental support for the displaced people from Artsakh. Additionally, there was an emphasis on the toll that the war, the loss of Artsakh and the domestic political situation have taken on the diaspora, along with the need to reinvigorate diaspora communities.

The ARF members discussed continuing efforts in support of Artsakh and its displaced Armenian population through political advocacy (Hai Tahd) and humanitarian relief. Catholicos Aram I outlined the Holy See of Cilicia’s endeavors on behalf of Artsakh, focusing on his political efforts, including with the Vatican.

Finally, the group discussed possible areas of collaboration, including aid to the displaced people of Artsakh and the need to reorganize and refocus diasporan communities, in particular communities in the eastern region.