“Blessing of the Mountain” shines a light on Anjar

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On the rainy summer Sunday evening of June 25, an audience filed into the Armenian Cultural & Educational Center to view the film Blessing of the Mountain produced by Tamar Chahinian. The gathering included members of the Armenian community as well as non-Armenians who were interested in learning more about Armenian history and culture.

The documentary film focuses on the Armenians of Musa Ler who migrated to re-establish life in Anjar, Lebanon. Blessing of the Mountain is a beautiful film that offers a holistic picture of what it took for Armenians to reach Anjar and life in the village today. It was humbling to witness their endeavors to avoid Turkish oppression. After escaping from Musa Ler once it was taken over by the Turkish state, Armenians survived harsh conditions and brutal weather to establish their new homes. Franz Werfel wrote of the Armenians’ heroic fight against the Turks in which 18 Armenians died, but not many know of the more than 1,000 lives that perished in the struggle against nature while building their homes in Anjar. The film spotlighted this reality and gave viewers a deeper appreciation of the efforts to establish life in Anjar as it is now.

Blessing of the Mountain not only focused on the past, but also showcased various aspects of culture in Anjar today. Filmmaker Chahinian captured the music, dance, food and everyday life during her trip to the village. She weaved these elements into a coherent story of what it means to be an Armenian in Anjar. The film also presented the community’s future plans. They have already built an infrastructure for recycling, with their refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle program. Their approach is far ahead of even peer cities in Lebanon, demonstrating the care that Anjar Armenians have for their environment and for their village’s future. Revenue made from the film screening supports a solar panel project, in which solar panels are used to reduce the village’s electricity costs.

The screening of Blessing of the Mountain was an excellent opportunity to learn more about the history, the present and future life of the Armenians of Anjar.