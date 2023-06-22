Boston Hamazkayin screening the documentary “Blessing of the Mountain”

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of Boston will present a screening of Blessing of the Mountain, a documentary about the Armenians of Musa Ler and Anjar, on Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m. EST at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown, MA. Filmmaker Tamar Chahinian from Montreal will be in attendance to partake in a Q&A following the screening.

Blessing of the Mountain is a testimony of the difficult journey of Musa Dagh inhabitants, beginning with the heroic battle of 1915 until the establishment of Anjar village in Lebanon, and after that, the village’s 80-year development. Chahinian says that the film represents the struggle of all diasporan Armenians after 1915 to hold onto their identity, religion and culture. This educational film is one hour and 22 minutes in length and is presented in Armenian, the original language of the film, with English subtitles.

The film premiered in Anjar in June 2022. Since then, Blessing of the Mountain has been touring North American cities, including San Francisco, Cambridge, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York and now Boston. Future stops are also scheduled. All proceeds from the screenings are donated to the solar panel project in Anjar and Artsakh through the Armenian Relief Society.

Chahinian was born in Lebanon and moved to Canada in 1983. After 20 years of volunteer service as the host at Montreal’s Hay Horizon TV, for the past nine years she has been heading the program as its executive producer, researcher, director and host. The program has since been expanded to nine countries within vibrant Armenian communities, with their individual hosts and camera crews. Blessing of the Mountain is her first feature film. Chahinian is also an active member in the Armenian community and president of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Association of Canada.

Tickets are available by scanning the QR code on the flyer.