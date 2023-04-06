AYF DC “Ani” Chapter hosts Lenten dinner fundraiser for Camp Javakhk

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Washington DC “Ani” Chapter raised $1,550 for Camp Javakhk during its annual Lenten dinner.

Community members volunteered to serve a variety of vegan Armenian dishes after the Lenten service held on March 24 at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church.

Founded in 2012, Camp Javakhk is program of the Armenian Relief Society. It’s based in Georgia and designed to bring Diasporan Armenian counselors together with Armenian youth on historic Armenian land in order to foster connections of both cultural and interpersonal variety. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Javakhk announced its much-awaited return in 2022 with programs in Akhalkalak, Akhaltshka, Tsalka and Ninotsminda. This initiative has had a profound effect on Armenians all over the globe, especially in Washington, DC. AYF DC Ani chairperson Nayiri Shahnazarian describes her experience as a counselor as “one of [her] favorite summers ever.”

The money raised from the Lenten dinner fundraiser will sponsor 31 campers for the 2023 sessions of Camp Javakhk. “I can’t wait to see the new memories created between this year’s campers and counselors,” shared Shahnazarian.

Support for Camp Javakhk has been widespread and ongoing with continued donations from all over the United States that aim to send as many kids to camp as possible. A donation of $50 will sponsor one camper, as the ARS seeks to ensure the collective effort of the Armenian diaspora in helping Armenian children in Javakhk engage with and learn about their culture and heritage as, in the words of Camp Javakhk leadership, the Georgian government continues efforts to “dilute the Armenian population.” Camp Javakhk has become a space for these children to feel safe in their expression of their Armenian identity and for both counselors and campers to learn and grow in their understanding of what it means to be Armenian in different places across the world.