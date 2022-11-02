AYF DC “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors to celebrate milestone anniversaries

BETHESDA, Md. — On Saturday, November 5, the Washington, DC AYF-YOARF community will be hosting a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of the AYF DC “Sevan” Juniors chapter and the 80th anniversary of the AYF DC “Ani” Seniors chapter.

The dinner will be taking place at Soorp Khatch Church, Arabian Hall. A program will feature AYF DC alumni, a panel of AYF members who have participated in recent homeland initiatives and performances by current AYF Juniors.

Doors will open at 7 PM.

Donations will support the activities of the local AYF DC “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors.