AYF DC “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors to celebrate milestone anniversaries

November 2, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth, Announcements 0

BETHESDA, Md. — On Saturday, November 5, the Washington, DC AYF-YOARF community will be hosting a dinner commemorating the 50th anniversary of the AYF DC “Sevan” Juniors chapter and the 80th anniversary of the AYF DC “Ani” Seniors chapter.

The dinner will be taking place at Soorp Khatch Church, Arabian Hall. A program will feature AYF DC alumni, a panel of AYF members who have participated in recent homeland initiatives and performances by current AYF Juniors.

Doors will open at 7 PM.

Donations will support the activities of the local AYF DC “Ani” Seniors and “Sevan” Juniors.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
CALLING ALL AYF SENIOR MEMBERS This is a friendly reminder to sign up for the first ever Armenian Language Worksho… https://t.co/o9iaHmQzhy - 4 days ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*