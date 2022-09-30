Yevnig Heghinian of Watertown passed away on September 28, 2022.

Devoted daughter of the late Manase and Ovsanna (Cholakian) Heghinian.

Loving sister of Araxie Bedoyan and her late husband Aram; Sylva Collins and her husband John; Jasmine Heghinian and Peter; Sirarpi Heghinian-Walzer and Frederic; and the late Krikor M. Heghinian.

Loving aunt of Suzan, Tamar and Kirk; Susan and Chris; Johnny and Laurie; Michael, Philipp and Anna; and Tania and Joe.

Great aunt of Kaleb and Lukas; Madeline, Isabelle and Julianna; Julia, Charlie and Eliza; and Avery.

Funeral services will be held at Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave, Watertown, on Monday, October 3, at 11 am. There will be visiting hours on Sunday at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mass General Lymphoma Research Fund in memory of Yevnig Heghinian: please click the link below and then click “make a gift”