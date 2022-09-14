Tri-State AYF to host a rally for justice

NEW YORK, NY—In the wake of the recent attacks on Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Jermuk, Artanish and Ishkhanasar, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of the tri-state region has organized a rally for justice.

The rally will take place on Thursday, September 15. Armenian community members from New York, New Jersey and Long Island will gather at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral at 5 p.m. The march will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and continue through the streets of Manhattan.

Posters and flags will be supplied. Tee-shirts will be sold to raise funds. Participants are encouraged to wear tri-colored attire.

Let’s make our voices heard, for our nation, our homeland and our soldiers! Let’s fight for the future of Armenia.