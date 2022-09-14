Tri-State AYF to host a rally for justice

September 14, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth, Announcements 0

NEW YORK, NYIn the wake of the recent attacks on Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Jermuk, Artanish and Ishkhanasar, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of the tri-state region has organized a rally for justice.  

The rally will take place on Thursday, September 15. Armenian community members from New York, New Jersey and Long Island will gather at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral at 5 p.m. The march will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and continue through the streets of Manhattan. 

Posters and flags will be supplied. Tee-shirts will be sold to raise funds. Participants are encouraged to wear tri-colored attire. 

Let’s make our voices heard, for our nation, our homeland and our soldiers! Let’s fight for the future of Armenia.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
Nikol Pashinyan is prepared to cede Artsakh to Aliyev, condemning over 150k Armenians to forced expulsion and ethni… https://t.co/RH43mPvazE - 5 hours ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*