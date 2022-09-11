Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston to celebrate its 35th anniversary

WATERTOWN, Mass. — As our communities recover from a pandemic that has pained many families, threatened our many ways of life and irreversibly changed the way we conduct affairs and events, the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston wants to salute the resilience and focus of our many community organizations that continue to carry the torch of our nation and her people. We honor all of you and your many sacrifices.

On the weekend of October 8, 2022, the Sayat Nova Dance Company will celebrate 35 years of existence in Boston, MA. A grand achievement for sure, some perspective allows one to fully measure the significance of this anniversary celebration. In 1986, the world was a very different place. The world witnessed the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant explosion, the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster and the first initial public offering of a small start-up company called Microsoft.

The Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston was formed in January 1986 as an independent, non-profit dance ensemble under the direction of Apo Ashjian. With his leadership and the efforts of a handful of dedicated individuals, the company began its journey of bringing young, talented individuals together from all ages and backgrounds to join in bringing Armenian folk dance to life. The company takes its name from the famous 18th century troubadour Sayat Nova, whose beautiful music and poetry capture the essence of the Armenian soul and spirit. As part of a rich culture, Armenian folk dancing is a reflection of life and the legacy of the Armenian people. Each dance symbolizes livelihood, aspirations, legends, a celebration of life and an appreciation for beauty. The company aims to preserve and promote Armenian culture through the art of dance.

The Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston will be celebrating this significant milestone with a performance at the Eleanor Welch Casey Theater at Regis College on Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, October 9, there will be a gala banquet at The Castle at the Framingham Sheraton. Entertainment will feature Gohar Hovhannisyan and her band.



Tickets for both events are available online.



Members of the community can also support the dance company by placing an ad or message in its commemorative 35th anniversary booklet.