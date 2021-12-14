Digital Diaspora: Share your Armenian story

This Christmas and New Year’s, as your family gathers in-person or through the Internet to celebrate, offer them a gift that is also a gift to you, and to us!

The USC Institute of Armenian Studies invites you to record your life story.

Whether you’re 19 or 91, you have lived a life full of experiences that are both unique to you and also typical of the Armenian experience. That makes your story part of our history. That’s why we really want you to record it.

A story. Your life story. A most precious gift.

It’s really easy. Follow this online step-by-step guide. When you’re done, send it to us, and your story will become part of Armenian history. It will be accessible and preserved in perpetuity.

Through this project, historians and filmmakers know:



– What it feels like to be a young American (or Canadian or French) born Armenian. What are your dreams? What are your parents’ dreams and memories?



– What it was like to immigrate to the US with $50 or $150 in your pocket, maybe with limited English skills, maybe with family and friends to greet you, maybe not, and what your life has been since.



– Your memories of the Lebanese Civil War, or the Iranian revolution, or the end of the Soviet days and the beginning of Armenia’s independence. What do you remember? What did you do? Why? How?

We can go on. But so can you. Your life story is a part of our story. It’s #MyArmenianStory. And there’s nothing more precious to remember and hang on to than the stories of those we love.