WASHINGTON, DC—An Armenian-American living in Washington, DC has come up with her own fundraising initiative to help Artsakh in the aftermath of the 2020 war.

Cynthia Bosnian is the designer and organizer behind “Armenian-Americans for Artsakh”—a lightweight cotton tote with 100-percent of proceeds supporting Ayo!—the fundraising platform for Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). Established in 2013, Ayo! empowers Armenians to initiate change and fund their own humanitarian and development projects in the region.

“Grateful for all I’ve been given, I wanted to do more than simply donate money to help Artsakh,” said Bosnian, who is hoping her bags will help raise awareness about the plight of Armenians in Artsakh and lend to the ongoing humanitarian aid projects in the region.

