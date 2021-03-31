Sign up for AYF Junior Seminar today!

The 2021 Junior Seminar Council is excited to announce that Junior Seminar will take place on June 5-6. Almost a year after AYF history’s first ever virtual Junior Seminar, the 2021 council thought long and hard about how to revive parts of the Junior Seminar experience that we all know and love in the safest way possible.

This year’s seminar will follow a hybrid model. On Saturday, June 5, members can log onto the virtual portion of Junior Seminar. They will hear from lecturers, engage in discussions and participate in our virtual barahantes, much like last year. In-person sessions will be held on Sunday, June 6, where each chapter will gather at a local, designated outdoor area. They will again hear from local lecturers, participate in traditional seminar activities and spend quality time with their fellow members. The Junior Seminar Council is working with each chapter to find a space that accommodates local members in a way that adheres to the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines. This way, we can fulfill our educational goals for the weekend and still have a chance to engage face-to-face.

Speaking of goals, this year’s theme is Until We Reach Our Goals, «Մինչեւ Հասնինք Մեր Նպատակին». Given all the changes that took place in Armenia over the past year, the Junior Seminar Council found it fitting to discuss how to step back and focus on our goals moving forward. Whether we consider geography, politics or culture, it is important to refocus ourselves and act with intention. This year’s educational series will do just that.

The 2021 Junior Seminar Council is looking forward to planning a new and exciting Junior Seminar! We encourage all members to register.

Juniors: (Ages 10-16)

Seniors: (Ages 16-28)

LITs: (Age 17)

While we are disappointed that we cannot all return to a campsite this year, we hope to come together virtually and create fun memories with our respective chapters. We hope to see you all there!

Feel free to reach out to [email protected] with any questions, comments or concerns.

2021 Junior Seminar Council