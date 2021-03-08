Attleboro Council on Human Rights to honor Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Council on Human Rights (ACHR) will host a public forum to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Thursday, April 15, 2021, 6:00 – 7:30 PM (EST).

Advance registration is required.

The purpose of the forum is to educate the public and honor those living with shared trauma inflicted by genocide-deniers.

In 1915 the Turks of the Ottoman Empire commenced a genocide of 1.5 million Armenians. In the 106 years that have passed, American leadership has failed to name the atrocities inflicted upon the Armenians as genocide. Recognizing painful events in world history is an important step in healing for those affected while also holding people responsible morally accountable for their actions.

Genocide is the systematic eradication of a cultural identity. A key function of the ACHR is to advocate for the human rights of everyone in our community. We support the resolutions of the House (H. Res 296, 2019) and Senate (S. Res 150, 2019) recognizing the Armenian Genocide. We have sent a letter to President Biden encouraging him to do the same.

Guest speakers will give their perspectives on the Armenian Genocide relative to curriculum development, legislative advocacy, education and personal reflections. The guest speakers for this forum will be:

David Sawyer, Superintendent of Attleboro Public Schools: Superintendent Sawyer will provide the district’s perspective on the Armenian Genocide relative to school curriculum development.

Representative Katherine Kazarian (D-RI): Representative Kazarian will speak to legislation requiring the inclusion of holocaust and genocide studies in the educational curriculum for all middle and high school students in Rhode Island.

Marc Mamigonian, Director of Academic Affairs at The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR): Mamigonian will discuss various forms of genocide denial, the hurtful intent of genocide denial and the impact genocide denial has on people.

Peter Balakian, Pulitzer Prize winning poet and New York Times bestselling author: Balakian’s discussion is titled “Reflections on Armenian Genocide Memory 106 Years Later.”



The ACHR commissioned New England artist Jeff Bartell to create an original piece of art for this forum. The artwork will be displayed prominently inside Attleboro High School. The forget-me-not flower petals are a common symbol of the Armenian genocide. The petals being pulled apart by hands represent the pain Armenians have felt after being forced to move from Armenia to other parts of the globe because of the genocide. The one remaining flower petal represents Armenia. Bartell is primarily focused on creating altruistic and community driven work as part of his practice.