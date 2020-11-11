Armenian Relief Society Stands Firmly with the Armenian Nation

While on all fronts of Artsakh the Armenian fighters were still resisting the onslaught of the combined forces of our enemies, on November 9, 2020, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s signing of a tripartite armistice document shook up the entire Armenian nation.

The signing of this defeatist document can in no way influence our determination to reach the realization of our long-ignored national and human rights.

In view of the present conditions in both Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian Relief Society remains firmly on the same bastions it had raised – and continues to maintain – across Artsakh three decades ago. We shall continue our humanitarian activities wherever the need arises․ We are firmly convinced that the present global Armenian crisis can be confronted only with united efforts.

We bow in deep sorrow and admiration to the precious memory of our martyred heroes, and pledge to remain ever supportive to their grieving families, as we do to the fighting men and the entire heroic population of Artsakh.