Providence ARF Remembers Khanasor Expedition and Shushi Liberation

On Sunday, September 27, as news of the attacks on Artsakh broke, the Providence Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Kristapor” Gomidehoutiun hosted its annual remembrance of the Khanasor Expedition and Liberation of Shushi. This year’s fundraiser was re-configured as a drive-through picnic on the grounds of Sts. Vartanantz Church following services.

The organization has been hosting this picnic for at least 70 years, honoring and remembering our valiant soldiers from over a century ago to today, where they are still defending our lands in Armenia and Artsakh.

Well over 300 shish, losh and chicken dinners were prepared by the members, novices and hamagirs. This year’s efforts were especially poignant as everyone worked energetically to serve the community while following the news from the homeland. Appropriately, this was by far the largest number of dinners sold in well over 30 years.

All the funds raised are going to our communities in Lebanon and the Tavush Region in northern Armenia, both in dire need after a massive explosion in Beirut and a recent attack by Azerbaijan, respectively.

Supporters have been generous, with many paying extra for their dinners and making donations, knowing the funds are going where they are desperately needed. Anyone wishing to make a donation may make a check payable to: ACA-RI Chapter, 7 Armenia St., Providence, RI 02909, and please write “Donation” in the memo area.