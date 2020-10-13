AMAA Appropriates One Million Dollars in Humanitarian Aid to Artsakh

Over the past week, the unprovoked joint Azeri-Turkish assault on Artsakh and Armenia has fiercely escalated, with the shelling of towns, cities, infrastructure and churches all across the region. The death toll and destruction is mounting to unimagined levels unseen since Artsakh declared independence in a free and democratic vote of self-determination in 1991.

The urgency of the situation is beyond comprehension leading to a severe humanitarian disaster on hand. 

Cognizant of the above and recognizing that Armenia and Artsakh are engaged in a battle of survival, The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) has appropriated a total of one million US dollars (US $ 1,000,000) as humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the people of Artsakh and Armenia to be channeled through the HAYASTAN All Armenian Fund.

AMAA will continue to raise funds to support its vast budgetary commitments funding its programs and services in Armenia and Artsakh initiated since the earthquake in 1988. 

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.
