Remembering Harout Arabian: A Family Man, a Gentleman and a Community Leader

Harout Arabian passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the loving husband to his lovely wife Mary (Avakian) Arabian. Devoted father of Siran Cormier and her husband David, Hovig Arabian and his wife Nyree and Hourig Soukiasian and her husband Vartan. Proud and loving grandfather of Alexis, Garen, Gregory, Sarene, Sevan and Meliney. Brother of Alice Poladian and the late Louder Arabian. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Harout was born on March 10, 1932 in Beirut, Lebanon to Onnig and Siran Arabian, who immigrated to Beirut from Afyonkarahisar in Central Turkey during the Armenian Genocide. After losing his parents at a young age, Harout started working to help provide for the family. He met his wife Mary in 1964; they wed that same year. Their family grew with the birth of their children—Siran, Hovig and Hourig. They lived a good life in Lebanon until the Civil War. In 1976, the young family moved to the United States and settled in Watertown, Massachusetts. Harout was the owner of Chrome Plating in Waltham where he continued his craft of rebuilding classic cars. In retirement, he enjoyed spending quality time with his beloved wife of 55 years and watching his six grandchildren grow up and thrive in their studies and their communities. Every morning, he’d meet his friends for coffee at their favorite spot. On Wednesday evenings, you could find him at the ACEC in Watertown, volunteering to help with the Bingo games.

At the age of four, Harout joined Homenetmen and served as a dedicated member throughout his life. He went through the ranks of Scouts and eventually became a tough competitor in track. He went on to help lead the organization for more than a decade on the executive bodies of both the Boston Homenetmen Chapter and the East Coast Regional Executive. Everyone loved and admired Yeghpayr Harout—a generous, compassionate and highly respected community leader. He was a dear friend to many in Homenetmen and beyond and truly embodied the spirit of the organization: Բարձրացի՛ր, Բարձրացուր (“Elevate Yourself and Elevate Others with You”). During Homenetmen’s centennial anniversary in 2018, Yeghpayr Harout was honored along with 19 of his fellow members in the Eastern Region with the Dzarayoutyan Shkanshan (Service Medallion).

Harout Arabian will always be remembered as a proud and loyal member of his local Armenian community and a faithful servant of Watertown’s St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, where private funeral services were held on Friday, October 2. Harout’s casket, flanked by a pair of young scouts, was also draped with the Homenetmen flag. In an emotional and final sign of respect, senior members sang “Harach Nahadag” moments before the funeral procession to Watertown’s Ridgelawn Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be sent to Homenetmen Boston, 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, Mass., 02472.