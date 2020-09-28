St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church Hosting Drive-By Food Festival

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass.—St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will be hosting its annual Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12:00 to 5:00 PM as a TAKE-OUT ONLY event at 135 Goodwin Street.

Featured meals will include two kinds of grilled kebabshish kebab (marinated lamb chunks) and losh kebab (seasoned ground lamb and beef). Rice pilaf, fasoulia (Armenian green beans) and pita bread will be included on the side. For lighter fare, visitors can order spinach-cheese pie (boureg). Baked goods for sale will feature traditional Armenian breads and pastries including choreg, paklava, kourabia and khadayif.

Cash or checks accepted. To place a take-out order or for more information, please call the church office (413) 543-4763 or Sima Setian Pariseau (413) 262-7251 or email at spariseau@charter.net.

