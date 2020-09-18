In Memory of Alice Vosgerichian

Alice (Ekmekjian) Vosgerichian of Belmont, Massachusetts passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 16, 2020. She was 72 years old.

She was the beloved wife of the late Garo Vosgerichian. Alice is survived by her devoted and loving son Dr. George Vosgerichian and her dear sister Ardemis Ekmekjian—both of Belmont. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were like family.

Alice was a devoted member of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown and a member of the Ladies Guild where she volunteered countless hours at the church. She was an active member her local Armenian community with the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and Armenian Museum of America (AMA). She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and public safety measures, funeral services will be held privately for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 32 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472.

You may sign a guestbook and light a candle in her memory by visiting giragosianfuneralhome.com.