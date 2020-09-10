Treaty of Sèvres Centennial: An Online Panel Discussion

The Treaty of Sèvres, signed on August 10, 1920, is a historic document, marking the official recognition of the Republic of Armenia – both by Turkey and the Great Powers – and remains, to this day, a herald of historical justice and territorial restitution.

To celebrate the centennial of the treaty and to learn more about both its historical context and modern-day relevance, the Armenagan-Hovsepian Chapter of the Armenian Democratic Liberal (ADL/Ramgavar) Party and the Dro Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF/Dashnaktsutyun) have jointly organized two panel discussions to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020: One panel in English, featuring historian Richard Hovannisian and philosopher Dr. Henry Theriault; and a second panel in Armenian, featuring historians Taline Ter-Minassian and Ashot Melkonyan. Both sessions will take place via Zoom and are open to the public. Pre-registration is required.