Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter Members Escape on Zoom

By: William Kevorkian, Sarine Meguerditchian and Ani Ourfalian

As the world enters another month of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, friends and families are finding new opportunities to have fun while following social-distancing guidelines. The AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter is no different; instead of campers going to Camp Haiastan or students traveling to Armenia for summer internships, everyone is home as social activities remain restricted. To help ease the stress of social distancing and quarantining, senior and junior members of the AYF chapter found a new way to socialize safely – an Escape Room Zoom! On Wednesday August 5, 2020, Junior Advisor Emin Abrahamian helped organize an Escape Room Zoom for a group of junior and senior members of the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter.

Abrahamian arranged three separate groups, each with a combination of junior and senior members, to solve pictures, puzzles and riddles. The goal of the activity was to answer questions as quickly as possible and advance before other teams. Questions were related to Armenian history, food and pop culture.

Two of the executive members from the Junior Chapter were in attendance; president Sarine Megurditchian and recording secretary Ani Ourfalian. Here are their experiences.

Megurditchian: I was part of the group that finished first, along with junior member Maral Abrahamian and senior members Lucine Bahtiarian and William Kevorkian. The puzzles were challenging, but having both junior and senior perspectives were refreshing and extremely helpful. Plus, we were able to laugh about some of our wild answers. Additionally, the escape rooms required consolidation amongst teammates, which provided a way for the juniors and seniors to interact! When everything closed down so suddenly, the contact between our junior and senior members began to diminish, especially since we did not have much of a start to the year. It was nice to see the union of our chapter once again! Though we do not know what the future has in store for us, with virtual activities like these, I am confident that our chapter will be able to continue our junior-senior relationship and provide a way to stay engaged and excited!

Ourfalian: I was a part of the group to finish last, however it was a very fun experience. There were two seniors in my group: Anoush Krafian and Elizabeth Krmzian and junior Arpi Mirzabegian. We were in the lead for the majority of the game, but we fell behind at the last question. All of us worked together to solve each clue, sharing our screens and coming up with ideas. Even though we didn’t finish first, we got to laugh together and learn about many people who are a part of the Armenian community, whether or not they were an answer to the clue! I am very glad I got to be a part of such a unique experience. If the situation of the pandemic continues to worsen, then this is the exact pathway that we should follow to continue to strengthen the bond between both juniors and seniors.

This activity gave AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” members the opportunity to socialize and talk about how this pandemic has affected them personally and how they envision future social events. Since March, AYF chapters across the country have cancelled numerous social events and fundraisers; all chapter meetings are held virtually. As this pandemic grows, only time will tell when everyone can safely socialize and interact together again.