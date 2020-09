In the September issue of its publication, “Droshak,” the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau announced amnesty for all former members who have either been dismissed or have resigned from the ranks and who, during their time away from party, have not worked against the ARF. The announcement was made in honor of the 130th anniversary of the ARF.

Individuals wishing to rejoin may apply with the ARF bodies in the regions in which they are residing.