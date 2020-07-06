ARS Lowell “Lousintak” Chapter Members Meet In-Person, Social Distance

By Zarouhi Minasian

LOWELL, Mass.—On June 27th, the Lowell “Lousintak” Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Chapter held its first in-person meeting in four months.

Ungh. Sona Gevorkian hosted the meeting in her beautiful backyard. Chairs were arranged in a circle and several feet apart to maintain social distancing. Attendees were also wearing masks.

There was a warm sense of camaraderie as members caught up on recent personal events. The late morning meeting was productive with plans for two upcoming events.

Two new members were also added to the chapter: Lucine Bahtiarian and Taleen Lachinian.