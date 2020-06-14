Homenetmen Eastern Region Postponing 32nd Panagoum

COVID-19 has forced us all to change our daily lifestyles, sacrificing our day-to-day comforts and social interactions in lieu of protecting our own health and the health of our loved ones. As states start to “re-open,” there continues to be increased and overwhelming concern about the potential for recurrence and resurgence of the virus. We are continually reevaluating and adjusting our plans as we learn more about the spread of the virus in the upcoming weeks and months.

Given the information at hand, Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive has made the difficult decision, after careful deliberation and consultation with the Regional Scout Council, to postpone the 32nd Regional Camp “Panagoum,” scheduled for August 2020, due to health concerns, as well as possible state restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our members is the highest priority, and given the general concerns of travel and large gatherings from many, the Regional Executive and Regional Scout Council believe this is the best path forward for the event.

The Regional Scout Council is already making arrangements to secure the campsite for the summer of 2021, with the intent to be hosted by the New Jersey chapter.

To keep the Homenetmen spirit alive this summer, the Regional Scout Council is excited to announce it is planning a Virtual Regional “Panagoum” that will give an opportunity for scouts to interact with their yeghpayrs and kouyrs around the region. Details about this virtual event are forthcoming.

Homenetmen’s Regional Panagoum embodies the purpose of Homenetmen in the Armenian community. Regional Panagoum is an opportunity for scouts from all our chapters to gather and share with each other their scouting knowledge, at the same time taking part in Homenetmen’s fraternal Armenian spirit under the motto of “Rise and Raise/Elevate Yourself and Others with You.”

For further information or questions, please contact the Regional Scout Council at RSC.EUSA@homenetmen.org