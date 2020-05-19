In Memory of Dr. Jack Panjian

Dr. Jack G. Panjian of Arlington, MA passed away peacefully at his home on May 12, 2020 surrounded by family. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years Beverly Panjian, his son Jason, daughter Jana and son-in-law Keefe. He was also the dear uncle of Lisa Jones Piece and Derek Jones.

Jack was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on December 6, 1934 to the late Jacob and Elizabeth Panjian of Lexington, MA. He was the younger brother to the late Edward Panjian and the older brother to the late Barbara Jones. He spent his youth with his parents and siblings at their home in Watertown, MA. Later when his parents and brother moved to Lexington, Jack, Beverly and their children enjoyed spending weekends there having cookouts, playing ping pong and badminton.

Jack graduated from Watertown High School and simultaneously attended the Frank Gaviani Piano Accordion School. His band, The Jack Panjian Orchestra, entertained schoolmates and local area residents. Jack continued to play the jazz accordion for over 13 years at countless venues in the Boston area with his bandmates and many other local musicians. After he stopped performing in clubs, Jack would entertain family and friends by playing the keyboard or melodica.

Jack attended Tufts University and graduated from the New England College of Optometry in 1961. Upon graduation, Jack opened a private optometry practice where he operated for 37 years. He was appointed to the staff at Cambridge Hospital, Youville Hospital, the Brusch Medical Center and was Optometric Advisor to the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Professional memberships included the American Optometric Association and the Massachusetts Society of Optometry.

Jack was a veteran of the US Army (1st Lieutenant-Medical Service Corps) where he served as Chief Optometrist from 1959 – 1962 at Fort Devens. This is also where he met and began his life with Beverly. During his tenure at Fort Devens, Dr. Panjian collaborated on a scientific study which demonstrated that using the color orange (aka “Hunter Orange”) for safety vests would dramatically save deer hunters’ lives. This is still relevant today.

Jack will be remembered by friends and family for his elegance, wit and sense of humor. A lover of automobiles, he could be seen on a sunny day waxing his car or admiring one of his many antique collectibles.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Interment will be private.