AMAA’s Vanadzor “Shogh” Day Center Moves to New Location

Earlier this year, Armenian Missionary Association of America’s (AMAA) “Shogh” Children’s Day Center in Vanadzor, Armenia moved to its new location. The AMAA bought the building last year, renovated and furnished it as the new “Shogh” Center. The children, who attended the Center since 2013 when the Center first opened, cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, held on February 4. The staff welcomed the children to the new Center with applause, smiles and exclaiming, “Welcome to the Shogh Center.”

Following the opening ceremony, the staff and families toured the Center where they were delighted to see the new furnishings in the classrooms.

In the new Center, the bee serves as a symbol of diligence, production and punctuality. The staff welcomed the children to the new Center with images of the bee family. The children were happy to learn that they were also members of that bee family. The many types of flowers in their imaginary fairy tale garden had conventional names such as a flower of kindness, responsibility and care. They chose the flower nectar from which they would receive and bring their drop of honey into the Center, filling it with a symbolic honeycomb. Each made his/her own contribution by saying, “A drop of righteousness, kindness, faithfulness …” and they posted their bees on the wall as a promise to obey the Center’s rules, each repeating, “I am the Shogh.”

A reception held following the opening ceremony was also a reminder of a hive – the organized work of bees, its efficiency and usefulness.

“Each AMAA Shogh center is a bee hive where children are cared for, nurtured, educated and prepared to be productive citizens in society collectively contributing to structure a honeycomb state,” said Zaven Khanjian, AMAA Executive Director/CEO.

AMAA’s “Shogh” Day Centers, located in Gyumri, Vanadzor and Yerevan in Armenia and Askeran and Shushi in Artsakh, aim to support children 6 to 12 years old, who are living in socially underserved families. The main objective of the Centers is to help children overcome educational difficulties, grow personally, and become part of an educated and healthy society. Highly qualified and experienced professionals such as tutors, social workers and psychologists provide social, educational, psychological, and recreational activities to nearly 290 school-age children. The “Shogh” Centers also provide for children’s safety during parents’ working hours preventing children’s involvement in dangerous situations, associated with accidents or violence.

Established in 1918 in Worcester, Mass., the AMAA serves the religious, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh.