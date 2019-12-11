Holiday Spirit in Full Bloom with the ARS Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Dozens of creative women supported the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter at its Holiday Centerpiece fundraiser on Sunday night. Professionals from Watertown’s Cass Florist guided the roomful of 50 enthusiastic and attentive students in creating their own lush green and festive holiday centerpieces.

Proceeds from the event will support the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary Schools, since one of the ARS’ objectives is ‘to establish and help finance Armenian schools and aid in efforts to perpetuate Armenian culture.’ “The Cambridge ‘Shushi’ Chapter fulfilled this mission once again,” said chair Ani Zargarian.

The chapter is now busy planning for more ways of supporting Armenian communities local and abroad in the new year. The group will be hosting a Poon Paregentan Masquerade Ball on Saturday, February 29 to benefit the ARS Syrian Armenian Relief Programs.