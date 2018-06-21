Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian to Headline Next Week’s Republic of Armenia Centennial Events in D.C.

WASHINGTON (A.W.)—Armenia’s President H.E. Armen Sarkissian will headline a special reception at the U.S. Senate on June 26, celebrating the centennial of the Republic of Armenia and a century of the Republic’s relations with the U.S.

The event, which is organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) of the Eastern U.S. and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy of Armenia, will take place in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, G50 (50 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, D.C.) at 6 p.m.

“The reception will highlight a century of U.S.-Armenia relations, which date back to the years of the First Republic. Our reception will also celebrate the Armenian Republic’s first independence with our friends in the U.S. Congress and Senate,” noted ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee member and organizing body chair Hayg Oshagan.

A special exhibit of key archival documents and photographs pertaining to the First Republic will be showcased at the event, which is the headline event in a series dedicated to the centennial. A display of historical artifacts, paintings, and Armenian rugs will also be displayed at the event, which will feature remarks by the Armenian President, community leaders, and the Ambassador of Armenia to the U.S. H.E. Mr. Grigor Hovhannissian, as well as statements by U.S. congressmembers and senators in attendance.

A day following the reception, on Wed., June 27, community members from across the Eastern U.S. will have a chance to participate in a one-day Capitol Hill advocacy campaign organized by the ANCA—the the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots political organization.

Wednesday’s ANCA Advocacy Day will kick off with a breakfast briefing from 8-10 a.m., where participants will hear about ANCA’s 360-degree advocacy agenda, with a special focus on policy priorities advancing stronger U.S.-Armenia bilateral economic, political, and military relations. The briefing will take place at the ANCA Headquarters (1711 N Street NW, Washington, D.C.). Congressional visits will take place following the briefing until 4 p.m. (Registration is required at ANCA Headquarters).

“The event we are hosting in Washington D.C. for the centennial offers an opportunity for friends of Armenia and Artsakh across America to come to D.C. and to speak to their legislative representatives about issues that matter to the Armenian-American community,” noted Oshagan. Meetings with several congressmembers and senators are being scheduled for the advocacy campaign.

Following the campaign, the ANCA will host an Independence Reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Attendees will be given the chance to mix and mingle with new and old friends at the ANCA’s landmark Washington, D.C. property, home to its signature youth internship and job placement programs—the ANCA Aramian House (1620 T Street NW, Washington, D.C.)

The following day, on June 28, the planned unveiling of Armen Garo’s (Garegin Pastermadjian) bust will be taking place at the Armenian Embassy (2225 R Street, NW, Washington, D.C.), during which President Sarkissian will be honored and attendees will be given yet another chance to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Armenia. Pastermadjian served as the first ambassador to the U.S. from the First Republic of Armenia between 1919 and 1920.

Those who will be in D.C. to take in the centennial celebrations will also have the unique opportunity to participate in the 2018 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which this year will highlight the cultural heritage of Armenia and Catalonia. The festival’s public opening on will take place on Thurs., June 28. The “Armenia: Creating Home” program at the 2018 Folklife Festival offers a glimpse into Armenian culture, heritage, and ongoing exchange with the Diaspora. “Food presentations and artisan craft traditions help tell our story,” noted Oshagan.

The festival will feature hundreds of artisans, designers, musicians, and cooks from Armenia, Catalonia and other locations to highlight the importance of cultural heritage enterprise in the face of change. Presented through 10 days of workshops, demonstrations, participatory experiences and discussion sessions, the “Armenia: Creating Home” program will allow visitors to learn about how Armenian communities have integrated heritage into their own strategies for economic and cultural sustainability. The ANCA Endowment Fund #KeepThePromise initiative is a major sponsor of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival’s “Armenia: Creating Home” program.

The the public opening event will be taking place at the National Mall, across from the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (900 Jefferson Dr. SW, Washington, D.C.) (The ARF and the ANCA have a block of tickets to the opening ceremony. Those interested should contact the ANCA office at 202-775-1918.)

“It’s going to be a unique time to be in D.C. and I urge our community to take part in this exciting series of events,” Oshagan noted. “Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to celebrate Armenia together.”

***

Schedule of Events

Tues., June 26, 2018

Celebration of the Centennial of the First Republic, 100 Years of U.S.-Armenia Relations, 6-8 p.m. Dinner reception and short program, with participation of the Armenian Embassy, and presence of the President of Armenia H.E. Armen Sarkissian. Dirksen Senate Office Building, G50, 50 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, D.C.



Wed., June 27, 2018

ANCA Advocacy Day, Breakfast Briefing, 8-10 a.m. Come hear about the ANCA’s 360-degree advocacy agenda, with a special focus on policy priorities advancing stronger U.S.-Armenia bilateral economic, political, and military relations. ANCA Offices, 1711 N Street NW, Washington, D.C.



ANCA Advocacy Day, Congressional Visits. 10 a.m.-4.pm. Registration Required at ANCA Offices. Register for a day of Congressional visits to share your policy priorities with your elected officials, in the U.S. House and Senate. Capitol Hill.



ANCA Independence Reception, 7-9 p.m. Mix and mingle with new and old friends at the ANCA’s landmark Washington, D.C. property, home to it’s signature youth internship and job placement programs. The ANCA Aramian House, 1620 T Street NW, Washington, D.C.



Thurs, June 28, 2018

Smithsonian Armenia Festival Opening Ceremony. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The “Armenia: Creating Home”program at the 2018 Folklife Festival offers a glimpse into Armenian culture, heritage, and ongoing exchange with the Diaspora. Food presentations and artisan craft traditions help tell our story. National Mall, across from the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, 900 Jefferson Dr. SW, Washington, D.C.



Honoring the President of Armenia, and Unveiling the Sculpture of Armen Garo, 5-7 p.m. Join H.E. Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian to honor the President of Armenia H.E. Armen Sarkissian, and to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Republic of Armenia with the unveiling of the Armen Garo bust. Embassy of Armenia, 2225 R Street, NW, Washington, D.C.



For questions regarding hotels and other logistics, contact the ANCA office at 202-775-1918.