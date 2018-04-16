AYF and ARF Boston to Hold Two Protests Against Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide

BOSTON—The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter, will be holding a demonstration, protesting Turkey’s ongoing denial of the Armenian Genocide on April 21.

The protest is organized in collaboration with the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Sardarabad gomideh and will take place at the Consulate General of Turkey (31 St. James Ave., Boston, Mass. 02116) beginning at 1 p.m.

Buses will depart from the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) promptly at 12 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Following the protest, demonstrators will march to the Armenian Heritage Park to take part in the annual Armenian Genocide “Commemoration at the Park.”

On April 24, the two organizations will also be holding a silent protest from 12-7 p.m. at the Armenian Heritage Park. Community members are invited to join throughout the day in one hour shifts, or however they please.

“The AYF-YOARF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter and the ARF Sardarabad gomideh invite the Boston Armenian Community as well as all those who would like to make their voices heard. The aim of this event is to not only raise awareness and show the demand for justice but to also demand recognition, reparations, and restitution from the Turkish Government,” read a part of the joint statement published by the two organizations.